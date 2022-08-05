Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,984 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

