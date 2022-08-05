Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $246.98 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

