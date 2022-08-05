Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 219109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Specifically, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

