Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTD opened at $50.46 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.