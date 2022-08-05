Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 219109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

