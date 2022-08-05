SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

