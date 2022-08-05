Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.86) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.70) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

