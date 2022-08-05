SouthState Corp Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

