SouthState Corp Has $270,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,524,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.