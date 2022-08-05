SouthState Corp Sells 341 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.