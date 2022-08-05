Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $34,793,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Cummins by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cummins by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

