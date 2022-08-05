Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

