iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.