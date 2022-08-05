SouthState Corp Has $509,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 124.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $696.01 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.