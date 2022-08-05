SouthState Corp Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1,043.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $253.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day moving average is $244.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. HSBC dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

