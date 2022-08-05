Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 4,255 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $60,939,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 656,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth about $21,026,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

