Balentine LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

