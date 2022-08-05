Balentine LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,886,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $360.77 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

