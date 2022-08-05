Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

