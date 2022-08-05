Balentine LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,776,000 after purchasing an additional 929,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,716 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

