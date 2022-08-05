Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 11,397 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UBS Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.