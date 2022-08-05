Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 7,698 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,516 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 785,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

