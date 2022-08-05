1,344 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

BR opened at $167.12 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

