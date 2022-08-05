Balentine LLC Acquires 3,454 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LG Display by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in LG Display by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

