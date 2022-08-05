8,389 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $22.77 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

