Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 69 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.98. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

