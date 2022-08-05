Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

