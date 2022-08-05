WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of WEX worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $167.58 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.73.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

