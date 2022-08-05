Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,533 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $234.34 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.66 and a 200-day moving average of $223.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

