Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,118 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $307.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average of $311.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

