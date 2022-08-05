W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $543.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $553.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.65.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

