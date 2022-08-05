Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,346,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercury General by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,267,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,588,000 after acquiring an additional 139,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury General by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.41%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

