Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

