MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

