AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $178.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

