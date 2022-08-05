Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,581,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 662,506 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 486,830 shares during the period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.