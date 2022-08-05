AIA Group Ltd Has $264,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $4,798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $132.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average is $143.11. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.