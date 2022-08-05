KBC Group NV Sells 38,075 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,075 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $397.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.21.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $697,514. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

