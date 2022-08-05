State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.26 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

