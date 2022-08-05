State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $32,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

