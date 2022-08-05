Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $33,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

