State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445,123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,566,000 after purchasing an additional 322,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

EXPE opened at $102.20 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

