State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $34,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

