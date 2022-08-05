Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.23.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

