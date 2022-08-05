Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 75 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.20.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $1,441.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,317.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,375.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

