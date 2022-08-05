State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,479 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $39,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

