State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,019 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

KEYS opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

