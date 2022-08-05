Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 558 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Paylocity worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Paylocity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $9,465,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $226.46 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.95.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

