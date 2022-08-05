American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.75.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

