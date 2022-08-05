Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,584.33 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,352.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,430.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

